Preparing Your A/C System for Spring and Summer

As the weather warms up, it’s important to make sure your air conditioning system is ready to keep your home cool and comfortable throughout spring and summer. Taking a few simple steps now can help improve efficiency, prevent unexpected breakdowns, and extend the life of your system when you need it most.

Start by inspecting and replacing your air filter if needed. A clean filter improves airflow, enhances indoor air quality, and helps your A/C system run more efficiently. Next, clear any debris, leaves, or dirt around your outdoor condenser unit. Having at least two feet of clearance around the unit allows it to operate without obstruction and improves overall performance.

Make sure your thermostat is working properly, and consider upgrading to a smart thermostat if you haven’t already. These devices allow for better temperature control and energy savings by automatically adjusting settings when you’re away.

It’s also crucial to inspect the vents and registers throughout your home. Ensure they are open, clean, and unobstructed by furniture or drapes to promote even cooling. Blocked vents can cause your system to work harder than necessary. Consider having ducts inspected and cleaned if it’s been longer than three years since the last service.

Finally, scheduling a professional A/C tune-up is one of the best ways to prepare for the warmer months. A McNally’s Heating & Cooling technician can perform a full inspection, clean internal components, check refrigerant levels, and identify any small issues before they become major problems. Regular maintenance helps keep your system running at peak efficiency, saving you from costly repairs down the line.

By taking these steps to prepare your A/C system now, you can enjoy a worry-free, comfortable spring and summer while keeping your energy bills in check.

Family-owned McNally’s Heating & Cooling was voted “Best Heating and A/C Company” in Kane County in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, and has received over 2,000 five-star reviews on Google!

