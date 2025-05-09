Your Home for Entertainment

Aurora may be the second largest city in the state, but it’s home to the largest subscription-based theatre in the country: Paramount Theatre. That means, each year, more than 35,000 people sign up to see all four shows in Paramount’s award-winning Broadway Series – which draws a total of more than 300,000 patrons per year.

Do these people love live theatre? Of course. Do they appreciate the amazing value of buying two shows, and getting two shows for free, when they subscribe? Absolutely.

Most importantly, they trust Paramount to deliver on each performance of every show, year in and year out. They also know they’re a part of the Paramount family, and a team of dedicated professionals is ready to help them with everything from ticket exchanges to restaurant recommendations to accessibility needs.

So, if you’ve yet to experience Paramount, why should you make the trip?

Well... go for the lavish costumes and grand sets. Go for the magnificent choreography and astonishing acting. Go for the unforgettable stories. Because when that curtain goes up, the thunderous overture begins and the towering set comes to life, it’s all about the journey the artists and audience take together.

And Paramount has got some amazing stories to tell on its stages:

At Paramount Theatre:

Think you’ve seen Cats? Think again! At Paramount, its cirque meets Cats for a whole new era of feline fans. On stage April 30 – June 15.

At Stolp Island Theatre:

Paramount opened the brand new, immersive Stolp Island Theatre last year with Million Dollar Quartet, and the show continues to play to rave reviews and sold-out audiences. On stage now through June 29.

When you think of live entertainment, think about one of the country’s leading theaters located right in your backyard. Think Paramount Theatre. Visit ParamountAurora.com today.

For more information, please contact:

Paramount Theatre

8 East Galena Blvd., Suite 230

Aurora, IL 60506

Ph: (630) 896-6666

www.ParamountAurora.com

