When planning an outdoor event, from weddings and festivals to corporate gatherings and community fairs, providing clean, comfortable restroom facilities is a crucial part of the guest experience. Here are some tips to consider from Floods Royal Flush.

1. How big is the guest list? A small gathering may only require a few basic portable restrooms, while larger events might need multiple units or even restroom trailers to comfortably accommodate everyone. It’s better to err on the side of more facilities to avoid long lines and keep guests happy.

2. The type of event also influences the right choice. For upscale events like weddings or corporate functions, a luxury restroom trailer may be the best fit. These come equipped with running water, flushable toilets, climate control, mirrors, and elegant interiors—offering a restroom experience comparable to a hotel or banquet hall. For casual outdoor parties, standard portable restrooms with hand sanitizing stations may be perfectly suitable.

3. Accessibility is another important consideration. Include at least one ADA-compliant restroom unit if your event will be open to the public or if you expect guests who may require additional accessibility accommodations. These units provide extra space, ramps, and features designed to ensure everyone can participate fully and comfortably.

4. Location and setup are key factors as well. Restrooms should be placed in convenient, easy-to-find areas, but positioned far enough from main activity zones to maintain privacy. Make sure there is adequate lighting if your event runs into the evening and consider adding handwashing stations nearby for extra convenience.

Choosing the right portable restroom ensures your guests have a clean, comfortable experience, contributing to the overall success of your event. With a little planning and attention to detail, restroom arrangements can be just as smooth and seamless as the rest of your big day.

