Make Grandma Feel Special on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is celebrated every May, but did you know that May is also Older Americans Month? While Mother’s Day is of course all about mom, it’s important to remember that our grandmothers should be celebrated and cherished as well.

Keep the Traditions Going

Do you have any traditions on Mother’s Day? Keep them going – and include your grandmothers, too. This may involve going to a favorite brunch spot or other event, or just spending the afternoon relaxing at home. If traditions haven’t been your thing in the past, this is the perfect time to begin one!

Storytelling is a great start. Our grandmothers love to share stories. These are especially fun and engaging on Mother’s Day. Start up a conversation with this in mind and take a fun and nostalgic ride as you enjoy the day.

Choose the Perfect Gift

If you typically give gifts to mom, give one to grandma, too. Gift-giving is a lovely token of how much someone means to us, and Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion.

Be thoughtful in your selection and consider what would make for a strong personal touch. A special book, favorite album or movie, or even a customized collection of photos are thoughtful ways to represent a loving bond.

Most importantly, spend quality time with grandma. This is what matters most and is what will create lasting memories for you and your family to share for years to come.

Heritage Woods of Batavia, a popular supportive senior living community, is hosting a Spring Brunch on Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Bring mom and grandma for this terrific event! Adults are $12, children 10 and up are $6. Get $1 discount by bringing a food panty item. Please RSVP by May 13 at 630-406-9440.

For more information, visit gardant.com/heritagewoodsbatavia/ or call 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510