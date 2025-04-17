April is Child Abuse Prevention Month: Make a Difference with CASA Kane County

Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, stable, and loving home. Yet across the United States, hundreds of thousands of children experience abuse or neglect each year. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness and take action—and CASA Kane County invites you to be part of the solution.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, trains volunteers to speak up in court for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. These dedicated advocates ensure each child’s best interests are represented during one of the most vulnerable times in their life.

CASA serves children from diverse backgrounds that share a need for safety, stability, and support. Many have endured abuse or neglect, leaving lasting scars that affect their ability to trust, succeed in school, and build healthy relationships.

These children risk falling through the cracks of an overburdened child welfare system. CASA’s mission is to help every child heal, grow, and thrive by providing a dedicated advocate who fights for their future.

In 2024, CASA Kane County served more than 660 local children. Our trained volunteers dedicated over 12,000 hours to advocating for them. These advocates work directly with judges, caseworkers, and families to ensure each child has the best chance for a safe, permanent home.

CASA volunteers connect children and families with vital resources like counseling, education programs, and community support systems. This approach gives each child the best chance for a successful future.

By advocating for children’s needs, ensuring their voices are heard, and providing access to essential resources, CASA volunteers help break the cycle of abuse and neglect. Their work builds stronger, more resilient communities and creates lasting change.

When you support CASA Kane County, you help protect a child’s right to be safe, heard, and loved. This April, take a stand. Volunteer, donate, or share our mission - because every child deserves a champion. Visit www.casakanecounty.org for more information.

CASA Kane County

100 S 3rd St.

Geneva, IL 60134

Ph: 630-232-4484

www.casakanecounty.org