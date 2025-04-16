Preparing Your Home for Showings When Trying to Sell

When your home is on the market, first impressions are critical. Potential buyers often make quick decisions based on what they see and feel the moment they walk through the door of a home they’re considering purchasing. Preparing your home for showings is one of the most important steps in the selling process—and with a little planning, you can create a space that feels clean, welcoming, and move-in ready.

Start by thoroughly decluttering and depersonalizing your home. Buyers want to picture themselves living in the space, and that’s hard to do when personal photos, unique decor, or crowded shelves dominate the rooms. Store away family photos, collections, and excess furniture to make your home feel more spacious and neutral. Closets, pantries, and cabinets should also be organized, as buyers often peek into storage areas.

A deep clean is essential. Floors should be spotless, surfaces dust-free, and kitchens and bathrooms should shine. Pay attention to smells—fresh air or subtle scents are more inviting than strong fragrances or lingering odors. Opening windows, using odor absorbers, and avoiding cooking strong-smelling foods before showings can make a big difference. Baking cookies the morning before a showing is a popular strategy.

Natural light is another key feature buyers appreciate. Open curtains and blinds to let in sunlight, and make sure light fixtures are clean and all bulbs are working. A well-lit home feels more open and inviting. Adding small touches like fresh flowers, neatly folded towels, or a bowl of fruit on the kitchen counter can add warmth without clutter.

Working with an experienced real estate professional helps tremendously. They can offer tips on staging, provide feedback from potential buyers, and connect you with trusted service providers for repairs or upgrades. A well-prepared home not only sells faster, but often for a better price—making the effort well worth it.