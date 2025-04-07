April’s Birthstone: The Rare Beauty of Pink and Blue Natural Diamonds

April’s birthstone, the diamond, is celebrated for its strength, sparkle, and enduring symbolism. While classic colorless diamonds remain timeless, naturally colored diamonds—especially pink and blue—offer an extraordinary twist on tradition and are among the rarest treasures in the world.

Natural pink diamonds are astonishingly rare, making up less than 0.1% of all diamonds mined. Their exact color origin is still debated, but scientists believe extreme pressure during formation distorts their crystal lattice, causing light to refract in a way that produces their signature blush tones.

For years, the Argyle Mine in Western Australia was the world’s leading source of pink diamonds, producing over 90% of the global supply. Since the mine’s closure in 2020, these gems have become even more coveted, with their rarity increasing their desirability and value.

Blue diamonds are rare and mesmerizing due to trace boron bonding with carbon during their formation, allowing blue wavelengths of light to pass through. Primarily sourced from the Cullinan Mine in South Africa and occasionally from the Argyle Mine, blue diamonds are natural wonders. The most famous is the Hope Diamond, known for its deep blue color and rich history.

Many of the world’s most extraordinary diamonds—both colored and colorless—pass through Antwerp, Belgium, often called the diamond capital of the world. For centuries, Antwerp has been at the center of diamond trading, where skilled cutters, dealers, and gemologists bring brilliance to life.

At State Street Jewelers, we’re proud to connect our clients with this global tradition by offering rare and remarkable diamonds that span continents and generations. Every diamond has a story, from the mines of Australia and South Africa to the Diamond Capital of Antwerp.

