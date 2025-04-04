Step Right Up: Cats is Under the Big Top

The legendary, seven-time Tony Award-winning musical Cats is on the Paramount stage April 30 to June 15, this time featuring the acrobatics and grace of amazing circus performances.

Paramount has reimagined Andrew Lloyd Webber’s fantastic journey into the world of Jellicle Cats, bringing new energy to the stealthy world of felines. With a whole circus tent full of notable cats, you’ll get swept up in the spectacle of contortion, acrobatics, juggling, and aerialists. Just picture Grizabella flying through the air with the greatest of ease!

Cats circus choreographer Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi says the show is full of magic, dance, and feats of fancy to wow all ages. “I think adding circus and physical elements to any show can heighten the visceral experience of the audience,” she explained. “Especially a show as iconic as Cats. The audience will be sitting on the edge of their seats... in a new way.”

Associate circus choreographer and clown consultant Amanda Crockett agrees, and thinks everyone will see something they enjoy in this show. “I mean, c’mon, there’s singing, dancing, tumbling, juggling, clowning, and people flying through the air. What’s there not to love?” Crockett said. “There will be a great circus plus a great show. Everyone should come to see the new and exciting ways circus can be used to tell a story.”

It’s been more than 40 years since its release on Broadway, and Paramount is ready for Cats to enchant a new generation of audiences with its imaginative storytelling and groundbreaking circus flair.

Accessibility is key, which is why Paramount offers open-captioned shows on Wednesday, June 11 at 7 p.m., and an ASL-interpreted show on Friday, June 13 at 8 p.m.

See for yourself how Paramount Theatre gives Cats another life! Call (630) 896-6666 or visit ParamountAurora.com for tickets.

For more information, please contact:

Paramount Theatre

8 East Galena Blvd., Suite 230

Aurora, IL 60506

Ph: (630) 896-6666

www.ParamountAurora.com

Paramount Theatre Logo