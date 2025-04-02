Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month: What Seniors Should Know

April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, which aims to provide information and resources about the disease and the impact it has on individuals, families, and caregivers.

Parkinson’s Disease (PD) is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement, coordination, and balance. Typical early symptoms include tremors (particularly in the hands or fingers), declining motor functions, stiff muscles, slow movements, and changes in speech or handwriting. Understanding the symptoms, treatment options, and recommended lifestyle adjustments can help those affected manage the disease and maintain a good quality of life.

Nearly 90,000 people are diagnosed each year. PD affects about 1% of people aged 60+ and 5% of those over the age of 85. However, early-onset Parkinson’s can occur in people younger than 50. Since Parkinson’s symptoms develop gradually, many seniors may dismiss them as part of aging, delaying diagnosis and treatment. Seeking medical attention at the first signs of changes in movement or coordination is essential for early intervention.

Currently, there is no cure for Parkinson’s, but various treatment options are available. Some medications can help improve movement and reduce tremors. Physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy also play a critical role in helping seniors maintain their mobility, independence, and communication skills. In some cases, surgical options may be considered for those with severe symptoms that do not respond well to medication.

Living with Parkinson’s requires a comprehensive care approach, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and mental health support. Activities such as walking, yoga, and strength training can improve balance and reduce stiffness. Emotional well-being is just as important, as anxiety and depression can often accompany the disease.

For resources and helpful information about Parkinson’s Disease, visit parkinson.org .

