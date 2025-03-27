Why is Submitting an Insurance Claim After a Bad Storm so Important?

Severe storms can cause significant damage to a home, often in ways that aren’t immediately visible. From missing shingles to leaks in the attic, the impact of strong winds, hail, and heavy rain can compromise the integrity of a roof and siding. Homeowners who experience a bad storm should consider submitting an insurance claim to ensure their property is properly assessed and repaired.

One of the most important steps after a storm is to have a professional inspection of the roof and siding. Carmody Construction, a trusted local company, works directly with insurance providers to assess the full extent of storm damage. In many cases, damage goes beyond what is immediately obvious. Issues such as hidden leaks, window damage, or weakened siding may not be noticeable without a thorough inspection. By submitting an insurance claim, homeowners can address all storm-related repairs and prevent more costly issues down the road.

Navigating the insurance claims process can be complex, but Carmody advocates for homeowners to ensure they receive the coverage they deserve. Insurance companies may not always account for the full scope of damage, but an experienced contractor can help document and present the necessary evidence to maximize claim approval.

While it may be tempting to go with an out-of-town contractor offering a quick fix, hiring a reputable, local company like Carmody provides long-term reliability. Unlike storm chasers who appear after a major weather event and disappear just as quickly, Carmody is established in the community and has a track record of satisfied customers. They can provide references from local homeowners who have trusted them for storm damage repairs.

Submitting an insurance claim after a storm is not just about repairing visible damage—it’s about ensuring the home is structurally sound and protected for the future. With a trusted company like Carmody providing a professional inspection and advocating for fair coverage, homeowners can move forward with confidence.

