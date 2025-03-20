Join CASA Kane County for Hands Around the Courthouse on April 10

Every child deserves a voice, and CASA Kane County invites the community to unite for children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect on April 10 at the annual Hands Around the Courthouse (HATCH)event. Taking place at the historic Kane County Courthouse in Geneva at 12 p.m., this gathering acts as a powerful reminder of the need to protect vulnerable children and raise awareness about the effects of child abuse.

CASA Kane County’s dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to support nearly 700 children annually, advocating for their best interests and helping them navigate the complexities of the foster care system. The presence of community members at HATCH serves as a testament to the shared commitment to making a tangible impact in the lives of these young individuals.

As part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, HATCH brings together community members, legal professionals, and child advocates to shed light on the realities of the juvenile court system and CASA volunteers' crucial role. These highly trained advocates provide a lifeline for children in need, ensuring their voices are heard and their futures are protected.

This year’s key speakers will be the Honorable Robert Villa, Chief Judge Kane County; State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser; and Jim Di Ciaula, Executive Director of CASA Kane County, who will share insights on the state of child welfare in Kane County and how the community can help. Attendees can also pick up yard signs and informational materials to spread awareness beyond the courthouse steps.

Coming together in unity sends a clear message: Every child deserves safety, stability, and hope. Your presence at HATCH not only honors the children CASA Kane County serves but also strengthens the collective effort to break the cycle of abuse and neglect.

Visit www.casakanecounty.org or call 630-232-4484 for more information about Hands Around the Courthouse and to learn how to get involved with CASA Kane County.

