Nutrition Tips for Seniors

March is National Nutrition Month, which aims to provide information and resources for making informed, healthy food choices.

This annual observance promotes the development of good eating habits and ways to create a balanced lifestyle that includes exercise, proper rest, and improvements to your overall well-being. These are especially important for seniors, and getting help accomplishing them is just oneof many benefits that a senior supportive living community like Heritage Woods in Batavia provides.

Here are a few ideas to help celebrate National Nutrition Month.

Educate Yourself and Others: Attend a seminar or webinar, or read and share books, articles, and social media posts that expand your knowledge and understanding of good dietary habits. Or simply talk with friends and neighbors to share ideas about new ways to eat healthier foods.

Participate in a Challenge: Find a new healthy recipe or commit to eating more fruits and vegetables daily.

Shop Smarter: Shop local markets or grocery stores with a focus on fresh produce and other healthy foods, like fresh fish, lean poultry, beans, and nuts.

Share Your Experience: Journal your new nutritional experiences with others in person or on social media, to help encourage others (and celebrate yourself) for committing to a healthier diet.

While National Nutrition Month spotlights good food and diet awareness, seniors can benefit from regular physical activity, as well. That is why it is important to incorporate age-appropriate exercise, as well as social events and proper rest, into your daily routine to improve overall health and peace of mind. However, before starting a new physical exercise regimen, it is important to have it approved by your physician.

For more diet tips and healthy eating and exercise information for seniors, visit gardant.com/heritagewoodsbatavia , or call 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510