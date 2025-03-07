This Musical Comedy is F-U-N!

In The 25thAnnual Putnam County Spelling Bee(at Paramount’s Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora March 12 - April 27), it’s a battle of wits as six contestants compete for the spelling bee championship of a lifetime.

Everyone loves a coming-of-age tale, and Director Stephen Schellhardt says this relatable musical really sheds a humorous light on adolescents growing up under the pressure to excel.

With themes of competition, identity, and alienation, it’s the perfect nostalgic comedy for all ages. “I think this musical appeals to everyone,” he said. “We all can connect to and see ourselves in various aspects of this story and these carefully crafted characters.”

Chances are you will recognize one of the six characters in yourself: the perfectionist, the loner, the kid whose parents are unavailable, the imposter, the sensitive one, and the overachiever. There can be only one champion, but at what cost to all of the rest who aim to conquer? Schellhardt says he thinks the audience will take away more than spelling trophies.

“Sometimes, we all just need to laugh,” he explained. “My hope is that this show will move audiences as much as it moves me, and give us all a well-needed escape from the chaos of the world today.”

Embrace your inner nerd and come see this two-time Tony Award winner full of quirky characters, playing at Paramount’s Copley Theatre March 12 – April 27. There will be an American Sign Language Interpreted show on Friday, April 18 at 8 p.m.

Get your tickets today! Call 630.896.6666 or visit ParamountAurora.com , or stop by the Paramount Box Office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

8 East Galena Blvd., Suite 230

Aurora, IL 60506

Ph: (630) 896-6666

www.ParamountAurora.com

Paramount Theatre Logo