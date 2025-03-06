A Rare and Priceless (Almost) Opportunity: Exploring Trauma and Attachment Healing

The impact of trauma is profound, influencing emotional well-being, relationships, and overall mental health. While many effective interventions exist, understanding attachment and its connection to trauma can significantly enhance treatment outcomes. The DARe: Dynamic Attachment Re-patterning Experience is a specialized approach designed to help individuals heal early attachment wounds, fostering deeper connection, meaning, and passion in their adult relationships.

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, clinicians and professionals will have the opportunity to explore this transformative approach at a one-day workshop at Lewis Towers – Regent Hall, 111 E. Pearson St. in Chicago. Led by Dr. Charlotte Dillon, a seasoned expert with 30 years of clinical experience, this training will offer six Continuing Education Units (CEUs) to participants. Dr. Dillon is certified in Somatic Experiencing Practitioner (SEP) and DARe methodologies, with expertise in attachment theory, somatic strategies, and neuroscience.

The workshop will provide an in-depth exploration of attachment-based trauma treatment.

Participants will learn to apply key principles of attachment theory in clinical practice, identify how relational trauma affects nervous system regulation, and explore strategies for fostering secure attachment adaptations. Hands-on exercises, such as somatic techniques for client regulation, will offer practical skills to integrate into therapeutic work.

The day will begin with check-in at 8:15 a.m., followed by engaging discussions and experiential learning sessions. A light continental breakfast and buffet lunch will be provided, ensuring a comfortable and enriching experience. The cost for this professional development opportunity is $150, and space is limited.

Registration closes on March 26, 2025, so early sign-up is encouraged.

Secure your spot today for Attachment Basics for Clinical Practice - Trauma Solutions and take advantage of this rare chance to deepen your understanding of trauma and attachment in therapeutic work.

For more information, please contact:

Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD

Safe Harbor Counseling and Dr. Beth Speaks

76 S. Main Street, Suite A

Sugar Grove, IL 60554

Phone: 630-466-8657

safeharboril.com

Safe Harbor Counseling logo