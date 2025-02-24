How Seniors Can Maintain a Healthy Heart

Heart Health Month is recognized every February, with the goal of sharing resources and information for preventing and treating heart disease.

The risk of developing heart disease – still the leading cause of death in the U.S. – increases as we get older. This means seniors are especially susceptible to heart issues. Fortunately, there are many proactive and precautionary things seniors (and people of any age) can do to prevent heart problems. Here are some important things to know.

It’s All About Healthy Habits

It may sound obvious, but exercise and a healthy diet are two of the most important things you can do for your overall health and well-being—including your heart health.

Even something as simple as a short daily walk can improve cardiovascular strength and reduce blood pressure. Along with proper rest, staying active and moving are great for increasing your metabolism and lowering stress.

When it comes to diet, small improvements can quickly turn into good habits. An extra serving of fresh fruit and vegetables every day reduces cravings for sweet or salty snacks, and gives your body an extra jolt of key vitamins and minerals. This also helps control calories, which in turn helps you maintain an appropriate and healthy weight.

Just Breathe

As important as a good diet and exercise are for your heart’s health, so is simply being mindful of your breathing.

Practicing mindfulness has been proven to reduce blood pressure and stress. Taking the time to pause and check in with yourself, focusing on your breath and how you’re feeling in the moment is a beneficial exercise that can contribute to a healthy heart.

To learn more about how a healthy diet, exercise, and mindful breathing can help seniors improve their heart health, visit gardant.com/heritagewoodsbatavia or call 630-406-9440.

