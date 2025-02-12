Changing Lives, One Child at a Time Through Volunteer Efforts

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers can change the lives of children in foster care. They advocate for those who have faced abuse or neglect and ensure their needs are recognized in court. Through trust and strong relationships, CASA volunteers provide hope and consistency during difficult times, leading to better outcomes and supporting children in safe, loving environments.

Assigned to a child or sibling group, CASA volunteers understand each child’s unique needs. They visit regularly, gather information, and recommend what is best for the child.

However, advocacy in court is only part of their role. CASA volunteers also provide emotional support, help navigate educational and healthcare systems, and connect children with essential resources. They ensure children’s voices are heard and that their needs are addressed in foster care.

The impact of a CASA/GAL (Guardian Ad Litem) volunteer is significant. According to our recent Impact Report, children with a CASA/GAL volunteer spend less time in foster care, experience fewer placement changes, and are more likely to find permanent homes. They perform better academically, have improved mental health outcomes, and are less likely to re-enter the child welfare system.

Children with a CASA/GAL volunteer have someone who cares. This support provides them with more positive childhood experiences, which helps overcome past traumas. To learn how you can Change a Child’s Story, visit our volunteer page or attend information meetings. We would be honored to welcome you and help impact children in need.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer, please visit https://casakanecounty.org/volunteer-information-meetings/ or attend a General Information Meeting.

