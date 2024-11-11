Diabetes Awareness Month: How Seniors Can Manage the Disease

November is Diabetes Awareness Month , which focuses on sharing resources and providing support and treatment information for those dealing with the disease.

Diabetes is common among the elderly. If it goes untreated for too long, the risks of other health problems can develop. Fortunately, there are effective ways seniors can manage diabetes. Here are some important things to know.

Understand What Diabetes Is

Diabetes alters the way the body processes glucose. Because glucose is important for brain and cellular energy, it can affect your overall health. With diabetes, glucose levels are not regulated, which makes it difficult for the body to process them properly and increases the risks for heart disease and other serious medical conditions.

Managing Diabetes in a Supportive Living Community

Treating diabetes often involves strategically managing the symptoms. Because the disease is centered around balancing blood sugar levels, the focus usually begins with diet and exercise.

The type and frequency of food we intake greatly affects blood sugar levels, making a balanced diet of critical importance for diabetics, especially as we get older.

One of the most effective ways supportive living can help seniors manage diabetes is by providing nutritious meals throughout each day, playing a key role in improving overall health and balancing blood sugar levels.

In addition to a healthy diet, exercise is key to treating diabetic conditions. Many supportive living communities provide an on-site fitness center, a pool, and exercise programs designed to help residents lower blood pressure, increase cardiovascular health, and maintain a healthy weight. All of these have been known to help manage the symptoms of diabetes. For diabetic seniors, these are helpful ways to improve overall well-being while also having access to immediate on-site medical support to manage the condition effectively.

