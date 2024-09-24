Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley Empowers Youth and Strengthens Communities

The Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley (YSB) has been fostering positive change in the lives of children and families across North Central Illinois since its establishment in 1976.

Throughout its history, YSB has left an indelible mark on the community, particularly for children affected by abuse and neglect. By providing case management, counseling, outreach, and support services, YSB has become a beacon of hope, empowering families to break free from destructive cycles.

YSB’s services span 20 counties in North Central Illinois, reaching thousands of individuals annually. Services in Kane County, based out of their Aurora office, focus on keeping families together with Intact Family Services and Foster Care placement, and services for children unable to remain safely at home.

An example of resilience and transformation in the foster care system is that of Wendy, whose life took an unexpected turn when she lost custody of her four children.

“I lost my four kids, and it was the worst day of my life,” Wendy recalls. “But Alyse from YSB became our caseworker, and she helped us so much, going above and beyond. She’s like a member of our family now!”

Beyond emotional support, YSB provided practical assistance that made a tangible difference in Wendy’s life. She has regained custody of her children, and the family is thriving.

YSB Executive Director Sam Tenuto says, “We cannot do this vital work without the support of community members. Those who step up to donate and, most importantly, become foster families make transformational changes in children’s lives.”

To learn more about what YSB does, how to get involved, employment opportunities, and how to donate, please visit our website at www.ysbiv.org or contact us at:

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org

