Tips For First-Time International Travelers

Embarking on your first international journey can be both thrilling and daunting. To make the most of your experience, it’s essential to prepare and plan ahead. Here are some tips to ensure your adventure is a smooth and enjoyable one:

1. Check your documents

Before you start planning your trip, ensure your travel documents are in order. First, check that your passport is up-to-date and valid for your entire trip. Then you can apply for Global Entry, a membership program run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for international travelers entering the U.S. The program provides expedited screening upon entering the U.S. via air, land or sea.

2. Make copies

Make two copies of all of your travel documents in case of emergency, and leave one with a trusted friend or relative.

3. Opt for carry-on only travel

If possible, pack everything you need into a carry-on bag to avoid baggage fees and the hassle of baggage claim. Check your airline’s website for specific carry-on policies. Some airlines allow both a carry-on suitcase and a personal item such as a laptop bag or purse that fits under the seat in front of you.

4. Download a translation app

Traveling to a new country can be thrilling, but language barriers can present challenges. Download a translation app to help you communicate if lost or in need of assistance. To ensure your electronics stay powered, research the electrical outlets in your destination and pack appropriate adapters to avoid any inconveniences.

5. Work with a knowledgeable travel advisor

A knowledgeable travel advisor can be invaluable for first-time overseas travelers since they can provide expert guidance on destinations, flights, accommodations, and cultural nuances. At Oswego Travel, the expert advisors have collectively explored countless destinations worldwide, ensuring they can offer expert recommendations tailored to your needs.

Oswego Travel : (630) 554-3777 : oswegotravel.com