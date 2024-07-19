Top Travel Destinations For Wine Lovers

Looking to spend your vacation with a wine glass in hand? There are plenty of places to uncork an unforgettable adventure. Here are some of the best places to vacation for wine lovers, according to the U.S. News & World Report travel rankings:

1. France

Fans of rich, velvety reds should look no further than Bordeaux, France. The city has established a reputation for its sumptuous red wines; as a matter of fact, more than 85% of the wine Bordeaux produces is red. Visitors should also make sure to try the cabernet sauvignon or merlot, or seek out a glass that’s a blend of both.

For the ultimate wine excursion, explore the one-of-a-kind Cité du Vin wine museum or tour the region’s famous chateaus.

2. Italy

Wine enthusiasts flock to Tuscany for a taste of the legendary Chianti Classico. Another major draw for the area is the destination’s lush countryside, with its rolling hills, quaint castles and leafy vineyards.

If you go in September, you can attend some of the region’s wine events, such as the Impruneta Grape Festival and the Chianti Classico Expo.

3. California

But you don’t have to leave the United States to take your taste buds on a culinary adventure. California boasts Napa and Sonoma, two incredible wine regions for a delicious stateside adventure.

While in Napa, take a ride on the Napa Valley Wine Train, which offers riders a chance to stop at select wineries during the scenic excursion

.

Sonoma Valley boasts an equally impressive landscape and collection of vineyards perfect for a full-bodied wine vacation. The region’s specialties include pinot noir, zinfandel, and chardonnay.

