The Constant Challenge of Change

Change is both inevitable and challenging. The way we address change in our life can impact our mental health, and can lead to symptoms of depression and/or anxiety. Depression typically keeps us locked in the past; we regret decisions and actions, either those made, those avoided, or both. Anxiety freezes us in the present as we try to make decisions that offer a perfect future.

“There are three important types of change, including developmental, social, and catastrophic,” explained Dr. Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD and owner of Safe Harbor Counseling. “Developmental change is a result of brain development and aging, of growing up and experiencing life. Research has identified universally predictable patterns that allow us to prepare as we move from one stage of life to another. It also helps us identify and address development that falls outside the typical patterns. This makes it easier to design interventions and support.”

History experts assert that social change is also predictable. When looking beyond the cultural presentation, the themes of change are similar across time, and are often related to power, equality, and respect.

“Catastrophic change is sudden and unexpected,” added Dr. Plachetka. “Weather events like tornados and tsunamis, and other events like transportation calamities, can change life seemingly without notice. Even these severe intermittent events, however, have some predictability by location or by season.”

Why do some people navigate change more efficiently than others? “Successful navigation ultimately depends on who you listen to,” said Dr. Plachetka. “Change agents with knowledge of patterns in specific areas, who can educate others clearly and offer optional approaches without inciting fear, lead others through change most effectively.”

To successfully navigate the challenge of change, Dr. Plachetka advises us to choose leaders with the ability to communicate, educate, and plan in a calm and inspiring manner. Honesty and integrity are vital characteristics in leaders worth following.

