Preparing for a Colonoscopy or Endoscopy: Essential Information

Undergoing a colonoscopy or endoscopy procedure is a significant health decision that requires careful preparation and understanding. These procedures are crucial diagnostic tools that allow your GI doctor to examine the inner lining of your large intestine and upper digestive tract, respectively.

To prep for a colonoscopy, your colon needs to be completely empty. Any residue inside it can make it difficult for the doctor to get a good view during the exam. You won’t be able to eat solid food the day before the exam, and drinks will be limited to clear liquids such as broth, water, plain tea, or black coffee. Red liquids must be avoided.

You’ll take a prescription laxative, typically in liquid form, beginning the night before the procedure. You also may need to adjust your medication schedule, potentially up to a week before the exam, especially if you take a blood-thinner or heart medication.

For an endoscopy, you typically will be asked to stop eating solid food for eight hours (and no liquids for four hours) before the exam to ensure your stomach is empty for the procedure. Medication adjustments may be necessary, like with a colonoscopy.

You will likely receive a sedative for these procedures to help you relax and feel comfortable during the exam. Plan ahead for post-procedure directions, as you will not be able to drive yourself home. Memory, reaction times, and judgment may be impaired due to the sedative, even if you feel mentally alert. Don’t make important decisions for at least 24 hours.

Understanding these aspects can help you better prepare for a colonoscopy or endoscopy, ensuring that the procedure goes smoothly and provides accurate results for your ongoing health management. These procedures should not be postponed or skipped; they could potentially save your life. Regular colonoscopy screenings should begin at age 45, even if you’re asymptomatic.

