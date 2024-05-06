Simple Steps for Creating Container Gardens of your Dreams

Whether you have big stone urns of geraniums flanking your front door or whimsical pots of daisies dotting your patio, or perhaps a hanging basket of rosemary on your balcony, container gardens can add pops of color, fragrance, and beauty throughout your property.

Melissa Petrole, Operations Manager for Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center, shares tips on creating the “planters of your dreams,” which she had presented in a recent series of free in-store workshops.

She explains that after selecting your container, you should make sure it has adequate drainage holes on the bottom to allow excess water to flow out, helping to keep the roots healthy. If you can’t punch out or drill about three holes in the bottom, nestle some rocks in the container’s bottom to help avoid root rot.

Next, fill your container with a high-quality potting mix that provides balanced nutrients, while leaving enough room to add your plants.

How to choose plants? Consider where the container will be located, either in full sun or shade. “Most plants can tolerate a little sun,” said Petrole. “But if you want them to thrive, make sure to choose varieties that match the available light, whether it’s mainly sunny or shady. Pick hardy plants; we grow ours on-site in greenhouse conditions, and we know they’re healthy.”

Factor in plant height, spacing the taller plants in the middle, surrounded by shorter plants. “If the container will be placed against a wall, position taller plants in back,” said Petrole. “Avoid overcrowding by arranging plants with a few inches of room to grow.”

Petrole added, “Make sure to water your containers regularly. On hot summer days, daily waterings may be necessary. Adding fertilizer throughout the season helps nourish your plants to keep them flourishing.”

For more information about creating your own beautiful container gardens, please contact:

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center

42W075 IL Rt. 38

Elburn, IL

Phone: 630-365-5665

www.countrysideflowershop.com