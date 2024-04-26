Is Economic Turmoil Causing You to Procrastinate?

Over the last four years, the LinkedIn platform has continued to flex its muscles through economic shifts, rising inflation, political turmoil, and job insecurity. It has continued to showcase the power of connection, events, and leads that are valuable to any size business. It certainly can feel daunting at first, starting with minimal connections and learning as you go.

Take that leap of faith to see where premium membership takes you next, reaching connections in the thousands. LinkedIn defeats traditional sales methods. When you have the right resources and tools to market an individual, a company, or a service, and gain mentorship via an international platform, the old practices cannot compete.

For the new professional or college student getting ready to join LinkedIn, if you take it seriously with a driven work ethic you can reach unimaginable goals. Unfortunately, today we see the lack of encouragement for students and young professionals to join; they don’t realize the networking potential. LinkedIn could be the next step in reaching an internship or career path. Yet corporations are rarely putting out content, or are limiting employees’ engagement through meaningful authentic stories pulling edger readers.

The best advice for anyone new to this platform is to load a professional picture to their profile and make sure their banner highlights their industry. Don’t forget to showcase your skills and strengths with previous work experience, certifications, and/or licensing exams. Highlighting your community service takes your exposure to another level.

Recruiters and your connections need to know why you’re unique! Uploading your resume while making use of the interviewing questions and prep answers will set job seekers and young professionals up for success.

Every reader or connection needs to feel the WHY in hiring a person, service, or company. Are you going to be the WHY on LinkedIn?

For more information, please contact:

RHK Construction, Inc.

219 West Galena Blvd.

Aurora, IL 60506

Ph: (331) 212-5158

rhkconstructioninc.com

RHK Construction Sponsored Logo 2023