Prune Trees and Shrubs Now for Beautiful Growth All Summer

Now is the ideal time to prune your trees and shrubs in order to clear away dead wood and allow sunlight to encourage growth all summer, explains Johannes Pieterse (JP), owner of Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center in Elburn.

JP advises pruning non-flowering shrubs now in early springtime (instead of fall), before new growth emerges. “While necessary, pruning does stress the plant,” he said. “That’s why you don’t want to prune much before our cold, harsh winter, which also stresses bushes and shrubs. Although spring temperatures can still drop, they don’t stay freezing all day and night like in wintertime.”

JP continued, “When bushes and trees grow, the middle portion gets denser, preventing sunlight from getting through, and causing the heart of the bush to brown and die. Use pruning shears or a handsaw, cut away any dead or diseased branches, which will not only help your plant look better, but will encourage growth.”

Flowering bushes should only be pruned after the flowers have bloomed and faded. For example, lilac bushes develop next year’s flower buds in early summer, and should be pruned immediately after the blossoms have died, before new budding.

“If you over-prune your tree or shrubs, they will take a while to grow out again, if they survive,” said JP. “Removing more than half the plant may cause death. Typically for a tree or shrub, the same volume you see above ground, is also below ground as the root system. If you cut away half the tree, 50 percent of its roots will die off too, as they’re no longer needed, which could kill the whole tree.”

JP recommends, “After pruning, fertilize your plants to boost nutrients, and compost the debris. At Countryside, we mulch larger tree branches, which helps the environment.”

