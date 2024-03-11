Plan A Trip To See The Northern Lights in 2024

If you have not yet seen the Aurora Borealis natural light show, commonly referred to as the Northern Lights, you are in luck: this year is an excellent time to catch them. Why? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said 2024 displays are expected to be more frequent, longer, and brighter.

Here are some of the best places to vacation to see them:

1. Fairbanks, Alaska

Fairbanks is considered one of the best places in the world to view the Northern Lights, as it’s located directly under the auroral oval. A number of local tour companies offer a variety of viewing experiences, or you can plan your own self-guided driving tour.

2. Reykjavik, Iceland

October through March is the best time to chase the aurora borealis in Iceland. While there are numerous natural parks and attractions throughout the country where you can view the show, the capital city of Reykjavik also offers many options for accommodations, restaurants, tours, and other activities for your visit.

3. Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota

Located on the international border between Minnesota and Ontario, Voyageurs National Park is an approximately 218,000-acre labyrinth of boreal forests, lakes and streams. Additionally, Voyageurs provides opportunities to view the Milky Way on clear evenings, especially in the summer.

4. Yellowknife, Canada

Thanks to its position in the middle of the auroral oval, the city puts on one of the world’s most awe-inspiring light shows. The best window for spotting the aurora in Yellowknife typically falls between mid-November and the beginning of April.

Like the idea of viewing the Northern Lights from the water? Many cruise lines offer Northern Lights expeditions.

