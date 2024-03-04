Artisan Fair, Easter Egg Hunt, Tons of Blooms: Spring Festivities Launch March 23

An Artisan Fair and first-of-the-season Pansy Sale on Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24, will kick off the spring festivities at Elburn’s Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center. Flats of vibrant and assorted pansies will be available, along with crafts from about 15 vendors, specializing in candles, soaps, jewelry, honey and wood-working pieces.

An Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny will also be hosted on Saturday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m., with photos afterward. Easter eggs will be scattered in and outside of the greenhouse. Three lucky egg hunters will earn a $25, $50 or $75 gift card! This event is free, but registration is required on the website at www.countrysideflowershop.com .

The Countryside Customer Container Program, which helps our customers plant beautiful container gardens, begins April 1. You can bring in your own containers, or buy one on-site, and choose plants to create a one-of-a-kind design. Countryside staff can plant and tend to them until the weather warms and the plants can withstand outside temperatures. Customers are invited to attend one of the free workshops to get advice and hands-on help for their container garden. The hour-long workshops are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 13, 20, and 27.

Countryside gardeners planted more than 10,000 tulip bulbs last fall in front of the store, and are awaiting a colorful explosion of blooms very soon! Indoor production is underway to prepare plants for hanging baskets, tubs, and pots.

“The greenhouses are filling up, the plants are blooming, spring is definitely on its way!” said Melissa Petrole, operations manager of Countryside’s Elburn location. “While the weather is unpredictable, it’s always very pleasant and welcoming in our greenhouses.”

For more information about the upcoming spring festivities, please contact:

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center

42W075 IL Route 38

Elburn, IL

Phone: 630-365-5665

and

5301 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176)

Crystal Lake, IL

Ph: 815-459-8130

www.countrysideflowershop.com