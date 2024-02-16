GI Alliance of St. Charles Welcomes New Nurse Practitioner

GI Alliance of St. Charles is celebrating the addition of their newest team member, Nurse Practitioner Fhyne Dulnuan. This smart and engaging woman is excited for her new chapter with GI Alliance of St. Charles, and is already enjoying her new role.

Fhyne (pronounced FINE), an Illinois native, graduated with distinction with her BSN and FNP degrees from Chamberlain University College of Nursing. After being a Hospitalist NP for six years, she decided to leave the more chaotic environment in order to have more patient one-on-one time in a clinical setting.

“One reason I chose to become a Nurse Practitioner is because Nursing has always been my passion,” explained Fhyne. “I went back to school for my Family Nurse Practitioner degree because I wanted to expand my scope of practice and be able to diagnose and treat patients.”

Fhyne appreciates the slower, more calm atmosphere at GI Alliance of St. Charles. “The staff doesn’t overbook our patients, so each patient has enough time to receive the personalized attention they deserve. The facility is managed really well. And the Endo-Suites are fabulous. All the steps for GI procedures are performed in one location, which is very convenient for our patients.”

In her new role as Nurse Practitioner for a GI specialty clinic, Fhyne has the rewarding experience of seeing her patients leave happy and appreciative of the time spent with them.

When asked how she got her unusual first name, Fhyne explained, “My mom, who was single when she had me, named me Fhyne (with a creative spelling) because she always knew that I’d be fine, that I’d be okay in life.”

She definitely is, and her patients are the happy beneficiaries.

For more information, or to make an appointment with Fhyne, please contact:

GI Alliance of Illinois - St. Charles

2455 Dean St., Suite A

St. Charles, IL 60175

Ph: (630) 208-7388