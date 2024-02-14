Plant Cuttings Run a Relay Race from Leaflets to Home Gardens

Lavender petunias. Sunny orange marigolds. Creamy ivory roses. Did you ever wonder where all those greenhouse plants come from? Experts at Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center in Elburn explain that 99 percent of their plants originate from cuttings. Cuttings are snipped parts of the “mother plant” that can reproduce into another genetically identical plant. Unlike seeds that can be unpredictable, cuttings are consistent, and are sought for their variety, disease resistance, flowering capabilities, and overall strength.

Cuttings originate in greenhouses in Central America, Mexico, Africa, the Middle East, and other areas around the globe. When a mother plant is about three months old, it can provide cuttings for up to 12 months. Once snipped, cuttings start to die, so they must travel to a rooting station quickly to launch the growth process.

After the cuttings are harvested, they’re bagged, boxed, and transported to the airport for shipping. A majority of cuttings for U.S. greenhouses head to Miami and Atlanta for processing. U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspects the cuttings for diseases and pests before they can be shipped to their next greenhouse destination to be rooted.

Countryside receives unrooted cuttings directly; after preparing pots, soil trays, and baskets, the staff plants and nurtures the plantings until they’re ready to be sold to the public. Planning ahead is critical to match plant maturity to the public’s seasonal demands.

According to Countryside, this multi-step, months-long journey ensures healthier plants, compared to the original method of planting individual seeds. Plants from cuttings are not only more diverse, but can withstand environmental fluctuations such as drought and heat, plus they produce very prolific blooms.

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center : 42W075 IL Route 38, Elburn, IL 60119 : 630.365.5665 : http://countrysideflowershop.com