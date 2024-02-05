Heart Health Tips for Seniors

February is Heart Health Month, bringing about awareness and shared tips for the prevention of heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in men and women in the U.S.

The risks increase with age, making seniors particularly vulnerable to heart-related problems. But like with any disease, the effects can be minimized or altogether prevented with certain precautions and healthy habits.

Here are some tips for seniors – and people of any age – to begin improving heart health right now.

Exercise and get proper rest



Regular exercise is one of the best ways to achieve good health. Even if you don’t currently exercise on a regular basis, just taking a short walk every day can improve your cardiovascular strength. Getting proper rest is also important for your health. Research shows that not getting enough sleep can increase your blood pressure and slow your metabolism – two factors that contribute directly to heart disease.

Make dietary improvements



The slightest increase (sometimes just one extra daily serving) of fresh fruit and vegetables can do wonders for your diet, metabolism, and even your mood. They also make healthy snacks that can replace sweets or other junk food, not to mention they are full of vital nutrients and vitamins. Another healthy dietary change includes reducing or eliminating sugary snacks and drinks, which can cut significant calories from your diet.

Pause and breathe



Sitting and focusing on your breathing for just a few minutes a day helps you relax. This, in turn, reduces your blood pressure and stress levels – two improvements that are key to heart health.

Begin by making these changes today to start your journey to a strong and healthier heart.

To learn how a supportive living community can help with healthy diet and exercise to improve heart health, visit gardant.com/heritagewoodsbatavia or call us at 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510