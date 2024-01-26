Polar Vortex Damages Unprotected Properties

Two large snowstorms hit the Midwest recently, with extreme subzero temperatures. As we continue into the winter months, it’s a no-brainer that we will see the effects on our infrastructure from deferred repairs sitting during economic shifts in 2023.

When snow or water finds entry points into any building, it causes damage over prolonged periods. That initial small repair can turn into substantial damage after long periods of water penetration. Add a polar vortex to the situation, which leads to ice expanding to the point of bursting. This is how aesthetic repairs turn into structural restoration issues for real estate properties and infrastructure.

Key entry points to monitor are windows, doors, exposed foundations, footing areas, frozen or blocked gutters, open joints, missing mortar joints, chimney and cap repairs, rooftops, and lastly, separation in concrete where water can enter and freeze. All these entry points, when not maintained, are affecting the longevity of our communities. Knowing where to look and how to spot an issue right away are key.

Make sure all potential entry points are sealed and caulked. Exposed cracks should be injected, repaired, and patched. Missing mortar needs to be re-tuckpointed on brick and block. Replace or seal joints around chimneys, caps, and crowns, and check rooftops for vent leaks, missing shingles, and areas of water penetration. Watch for clogged or leaking gutters along the roofline that may drain incorrectly toward the foundation or facade of the building. If we want our infrastructure to last, we need to monitor our personal and business properties every season.

Take the time this spring and walk your property.

