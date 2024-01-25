Understanding Barrett's Esophagus: A Complication of GERD

Barrett’s Esophagus is a significant medical condition, emerging as a complication of long-standing gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). With this condition, the normal tissue lining the esophagus undergoes a transformation, resembling the tissue lining the intestines. This change occurs in response to the chronic acid reflux experienced with GERD.

While the occurrence of esophageal cancer in patients with Barrett’s Esophagus is relatively rare (less than 1%), the risk is notably higher than in those without this condition. Regular monitoring by a gastroenterologist is crucial for individuals with GERD to watch for signs of Barrett’s Esophagus. Early detection and management are key to preventing potential complications.

The condition primarily affects individuals with certain risk factors, including long-term untreated GERD and being male, Caucasian, over 50 years of age, having substantial abdominal fat, a genetic predisposition, and a history of tobacco use.

One of the challenges in identifying Barrett’s Esophagus is its lack of specific symptoms. The most common associated symptoms are persistent heartburn, difficulty swallowing, and occasionally chest pain, which are also common with GERD. The only definitive way to diagnose Barrett’s Esophagus is with an endoscopic examination and a biopsy of the esophageal tissue.

The treatment for Barrett’s Esophagus depends on the degree of dysplasia (abnormal cell growth) present. In cases with no dysplasia, regular endoscopies are recommended to monitor for changes. For low-grade dysplasia, treatments may include endoscopic resection or radiofrequency ablation. In cases of high-grade dysplasia, more aggressive treatment such as cryotherapy, photodynamic therapy, or surgery may be necessary.

GI Alliance of St. Charles emphasizes the importance of treating GERD and monitoring its progression to prevent the development of Barrett’s Esophagus. With the right medical guidance and care, individuals with GERD can manage their condition effectively and reduce their risk of developing this serious complication.

For more information, or to make an appointment, please contact:

GI Alliance of Illinois - St. Charles

2455 Dean St., Suite A

St. Charles, IL 60175

Ph: (630) 208-7388

gialliance.com/st-charles-il