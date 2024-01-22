Countryside Flower Shop Grows Within Elburn Community

In 2020, John Pieterse opened his first retail store, Countryside Flower Shop, in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He did so well that in 2022 he was able to purchase a second location in Elburn. But his story began years ago in the Netherlands, where he grew up working for his parents’ business, Pieterse Roses, where they grew and sold pink roses.

In his early teens, Pieterse developed an appreciation for being able to grow something from nothing, and have it become something that people could enjoy. He attended Florence College for an agricultural degree, then spent time in Germany, Denmark, and England, and participated in an exchange program that gave him agricultural experience in Homestead, Florida.

After buying a greenhouse in the Netherlands, he spent ten years building a business before deciding to sell to search for better opportunities. He was offered a job by Mid American Growers in Granville, Illinois, who sponsored him and helped him obtain a Visa. He worked for them for eight years, growing orchids that were shipped to big box stores like Lowes and Walmart. But after discovering that the Midwest would allow him to grow different plants for each season, he decided to branch out on his own again.

His Countryside Flower Shops are the result: these nursery and landscape flower shops are filled with a variety of beautiful flowers, trees, bushes and plants. They also offer bird seed and bird feeders, outdoor decorative items, and seeds to grow your own plants.

Countryside started a pick garden last year where people can pick their own bouquets. They also offer school tours and last spring they started an Easter egg hunt. The business is working on implementing more seminars to teach people how to prune and grow plants.

“We are cultivating the future, and making sure you get that Countryside feeling while you shop with us, no matter what you are looking for,” said Pieterse.

For more information, please contact:

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center

42W075 IL Rt. 38

Elburn, IL

Phone: 630-365-5665

and

5301 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Rte 176)

Crystal Lake, IL

Ph: 815-459-8130

www.countrysideflowershop.com