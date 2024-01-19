Healthy Aging in Supportive Living

Certain illnesses like arthritis and heart disease become a greater concern as we age. But many health issues are preventable when you focus on healthy living. Even the smallest changes to diet and physical activity can greatly improve overall health and lower the risk of serious diseases.

Here are some health-conscious tips to start implementing today for a healthier life.

Work Your Heart

Daily exercise is not only proven to lower stress, it also helps reduce blood pressure and controls body fat. All of these contribute directly to heart health. Starting with a short daily walk and gradually increasing the distance is a great way to give a boost to your cardiovascular strength.

Trade the Sweets and Sodium for Fresh Foods

Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables provides your body with the key nutrients it needs. More than that, it will help reduce the intake of sweet or salty snacks that can be habit-forming. Exchange a piece of fruit for those cookies, or drink water or tea instead of soda. Adding more fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet will help you stave off cravings, jumpstart weight loss, and improve your metabolism.

Pause, Reflect, and Rest

Did you know that simply taking a break is good for your heart? Studies have shown that taking a few minutes to sit, close your eyes, and focus on your breathing – this is called mindfulness – increases relaxation, and helps to lower blood pressure and stress levels.

Proper sleep is crucial to your overall health as well. Make sure to get good quality sleep so you can be ready for those healthy activities each day!

