End What Needs to End

The beginning of each year encourages us to evaluate all aspects of our life: health, finances, work, relationships, spirituality. We make resolutions to make changes that will improve the condition of our life. We add exercise to our days, commit to saving more, advocate for a promotion, promise our partner weekly dates, and enroll in spirituality courses.

But what do we end?

According to Dr. Henry Cloud in his book Necessary Endings (2011), “Endings are not only a part of life; they are a requirement for living and thriving professionally and personally.” He also asserts that getting to the next level always requires ending something, leaving it behind and moving on.

Human nature often prefers what is known and seems safe to taking a risk with something new. Examples range from giving away clothes we no longer wear to changing jobs, moving across the country, filing for divorce, or accepting a marriage proposal.

Internal changes such as establishing work and/or personal boundaries where boundaries hadn’t previously existed are an example of ending the way relationships are experienced.

In Matthew 25, we are reminded to develop our talents. Dr. Cloud notes that unless we develop the ability to end things, we are stuck and will never develop our talents and abilities fully.

Ending this isn’t easy. The saying “better the devil we know than the devil we don’t” describes the fear all people have of change.

At some point, we each get notice that it’s time to end an aspect of our life so that we can grow. Consider the notice carefully. Process it with a neutral person. Take the steps to achieve the change and experience true change.

