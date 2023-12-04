Holiday Activities for Seniors in a Supportive Living Community

The holiday season is a fun and festive time for people of all ages. From putting up beautiful decorations to exchanging gifts and attending holiday gatherings, this is the season to partake in all the fun traditions – and create new ones – that we’ve loved our whole lives.

This is also true for seniors in supportive living, where there are many ways to engage in activities that make the holiday season as joyful as can be.

The Importance of Holiday Interaction for Seniors

Mostly, it is important to just spend time engaging with neighbors, family, and friends, but there are helpful health benefits, too.

In a 2019 Harvard Medical School study , researchers found that older adults who interact with people in addition to their loved ones can have “higher levels of physical activity, greater positive moods, and fewer negative feelings.”

Popular Holiday Activities

There are many ways seniors in supportive living can enjoy the holidays more thoroughly. Here are a few ideas that are easy to coordinate.

Decorating – Make the space festive and bright with trees, wreaths and other decorations.



Classic holiday movies – Plan a fun “Dinner & Movie Night” with one of the classics or any number of Christmas comedies to keep everyone laughing.



Baking – Who doesn’t love Christmas cookies, pies, or casseroles (and hot chocolate)? Perfect for movie night, too!



Fireplace chat – Often, just a warm chat with neighbors about your favorite memories does wonders for the holiday spirit.



Gift exchange – White elephant, Secret Santa, or just the enjoyable nature of giving, a small gift exchange with neighbors is a great holiday experience.



For more information about how supportive living can help seniors stay active and engaged during the holidays, visit gardant.com/heritagewoodsbatavia/ or call us at 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510