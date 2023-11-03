Better Mental Health Among Seven Amazing Benefits of Gratitude

Life is stressful and unpredictable, what’s there to be grateful for? It turns out that the research shows it’s more important than ever to be grateful when times are tough. Gratitude is known to improve relationships, improve physical and psychological health, enhance empathy, reduce aggression, improve sleep, increase self-esteem, and help one develop resiliency.

Research shows that people often develop new relationships through acts of gratitude. Thanking a store clerk for help; a co-worker for insight; an officer for directions; or a family member for dinner, clean clothes, or a ride to practice, strengthens the relationships.

People who express gratitude live longer and have fewer aches and pains. They are healthier and are more likely to eat right, exercise, and keep routine doctor visits.

Grateful people experience higher levels of wellbeing and happiness. They report less stress, envy, and jealousy, and fewer symptoms of depression.

It seems that being grateful makes it more difficult for people to retaliate when feeling wronged or insulted, or to use revenge as a method of communicating that they’ve been hurt. Instead, grateful people are more empathetic, using kindness and clear communication even when others have behaved negatively toward them.

Being intentionally grateful leads to sweet dreams. Keeping a gratitude journal before bed improves both how long you sleep and the quality of sleep.

Appreciation of your own strengths enhances self-esteem by avoiding negative comparisons with others. Knowing and liking ourselves allows us to accept challenges and perform at our best.

Trauma in life is unavoidable. Things often take a turn for the worse when we are least prepared. Gratitude in all things, including adversity, allows us to think creatively, become “unstuck” more quickly, and grow in wisdom.

For better mental health and a better life, practice gratitude during all times - good and bad.

