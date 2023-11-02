Holiday Depression and its Effect on Seniors

The holiday season is fast approaching, and it’s supposed to be an active and enjoyable time of the year. But for some, particularly seniors, depression can sneak up and even worsen during the late fall and early winter months.

Many people feel sad during this time of year; they may have lost a loved one during a previous holiday season, or they are missing a loved one’s presence during this once-special time of year. Seniors, especially widows and widowers, can experience very strong feelings of depression during the holidays, and if left unchecked, it could lead to an even more serious form of depression. This is particularly evident if symptoms persist after the holidays.

Typical symptoms of depression include an elevated level of anxiety, a lack of interest in usual activities, reduced energy, and overall irritability and sadness. Seniors are often misdiagnosed for this disorder, as it can be masked by other existing medical conditions.

The good news is that like with other forms of anxiety or depression, holiday depression is manageable. Therapy with a certified counselor can help alleviate symptoms, or in more difficult cases, being prescribed antidepressant medication may be necessary. But many times, becoming more active in social activities, volunteering, or enjoying holiday festivities with friends and other family members are great ways to help elevate a senior’s mood and keep their mind occupied in healthy ways.

In a supportive living community like Heritage Woods of Batavia, certified staff are on duty 24/7. This type of environment also offers the companionship of friends and neighbors, along with opportunities to participate in social and recreational activities; both go a long way in helping keep holiday depression at bay.

