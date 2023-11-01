Five Tips for Stress-Free Thanksgiving Travel

Thanksgiving festivities are on the horizon. Will you be traveling to get to your Turkey Day celebration? Here are some tips to help you have a stress-free and enjoyable Thanksgiving travel experience:

1. Start booking now. If you haven’t already, now is the time to start booking flights and accommodations, as Thanksgiving tends to be one of the busiest travel times of the year. The earlier you book, the more likely you will get the best rates and availability. Another tip: rather than spending extra time at a crowded airport trying to leave it, Explore.com recommends booking your post-flight pick-up, such as a cab or Uber, ahead of time to avoid a long wait or price-gouging.

2. Pack lightly. Consider traveling with only a carry-on bag. Doing so means you can spend less time at the airport since you won’t need to arrive early to check in a large suitcase or wait for it to show up in the luggage carousel after the flight. Additionally, packing light means you will save money on baggage fees.

3. Consider smaller airports. Major airports are generally very busy, and the holiday season will bring even more crowds. Consider choosing a small or mid-sized airport, where you may find cheaper fares and fewer people.

4. Get to the airport early. The three busiest days during our national Thanksgiving travel period are typically the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. If you will be traveling on those days, the TSA recommends getting to the airport with plenty of time before your scheduled flight.

5. Get travel insurance. Travel insurance can help cover several travel-related risks, such as flight cancellations, missed connections, lost or delayed bags, or emergency medical expenses.

