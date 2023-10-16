Three Important Things to Know About Supportive Living

Preparing for our golden years is an important consideration.

This is particularly true if you’d rather spend more time doing what you enjoy, and less time with household projects and upkeep.

In such cases, supportive living can be of great benefit. These are communities for seniors who no longer want to live on their own but do not need specialized care. Supportive living also provides services like landscaping, housekeeping, and security, allowing you to focus on the more enjoyable things in life.

Like with any move, the transition can be challenging if you’re unprepared. Here are three important things to know.

Community options

There are options to consider, such as senior housing with neighbors of your age or a retirement-style community. It is also important to prepare for the financial aspect. Medicaid is accepted, if you qualify, to help cover your care costs. Rental rates are income-based with Medicaid, which caps your personal contribution based on income level.

Consider amenities and location

Think of whether you’d want to live in or near your current town or in a new location altogether. Obtain a list of available amenities in each community. Check for what may be offered in the way of dining, fitness, social activities, and transportation. Find the combination that best suits your needs.

Plan ahead

Make sure that the transition to supportive living is within your budget. This is where it is helpful to work with a financial planner to stay on top of the details. Also check the reputation of each community you consider. Talk with residents and staff, and ask questions. These factors will help you feel more comfortable planning for the move and enjoying your new lifestyle.

For more information about supportive living, visit gardant.com/heritagewoodsbatavia or call 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510