Recognizing and Intervening in Workplace Bullying

October is Bullying Awareness Month, a perfect time to learn to recognize bullying behaviors, the impact they have on the workplace, and intervention options. While we often dismiss bullying as child’s play, bullying isn’t found only on the playground; it also occurs regularly in companies, where adults enjoy using their abilities to earn a living and contribute to the common good.

Who gets bullied? Research and this writer’s experience as a workplace bullying consultant reveal common characteristics of workers who are chosen as targets of bullying. Characteristics of targets include the ability to work independently, along with having significant knowledge, superior competence, or technical skill experience. Targets demonstrate good social skills; positive attitudes; ethical, honest behavior; and integrity. As a result, coworkers seek out targets for support, insight, and assistance.



Research and this writer’s experience as a workplace bullying consultant reveal common characteristics of workers who are chosen as targets of bullying. Characteristics of targets include the ability to work independently, along with having significant knowledge, superior competence, or technical skill experience. Targets demonstrate good social skills; positive attitudes; ethical, honest behavior; and integrity. As a result, coworkers seek out targets for support, insight, and assistance. Examples of bullying behaviors: Bullying behaviors range from the obvious to the subtle, from dirty looks and snide remarks to physical threats and throwing things. Aggressive eye contact and posturing, silent treatment, rudeness, and exclusion from work-related meetings are also examples. Targets can also experience false accusations, insults, and unmerited correction. Bullies often sabotage, steal, or take credit for the target’s work as well.



Bullying behaviors range from the obvious to the subtle, from dirty looks and snide remarks to physical threats and throwing things. Aggressive eye contact and posturing, silent treatment, rudeness, and exclusion from work-related meetings are also examples. Targets can also experience false accusations, insults, and unmerited correction. Bullies often sabotage, steal, or take credit for the target’s work as well. Impact of bullying on the workplace: With excellent employees being disregarded and demoralized without explanation or a path to recovery, the system begins to fail. Morale falls, and production of goods or services diminishes. Employees begin to job search.



With excellent employees being disregarded and demoralized without explanation or a path to recovery, the system begins to fail. Morale falls, and production of goods or services diminishes. Employees begin to job search. Intervention: Intervention in workplace bullying situations requires awareness of the formal and informal systems within the workplace, as well as personal self-awareness and integrity. Insisting on following the system without prejudice or favor is vital. The role requires the ability to maintain integrity regardless of the cost. The sooner the intervention in bullying can be implemented, the lower the cost.



For consultation on this and other topics, please contact:

Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD

Safe Harbor Counseling / Dr. Beth Speaks

76 S. Main Street, Suite A

Sugar Grove, IL 60554

630-466-8657

safeharboril.com

Safe Harbor Counseling logo