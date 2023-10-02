Hidden Costs of Home Colonoscopy Screening Tests

One of the smartest things you can do for your health is to get screened for colorectal cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is about 1 in 23 for men, and 1 in 26 for women. While overall incidence rates have been dropping slightly each year for adults over age 50 (thanks to higher screening rates), the rates are increasing for those under age 50.

Getting screened for colon cancer offers two main benefits: colorectal polyps can be found and removed before they develop into cancers, and the cancers that already exist can be found earlier, potentially making them easier to treat.

While the gold standard of colon cancer screening is to have a colonoscopy, home screening tests are available. However, there are hidden costs associated with this option.

Your health insurance plan will pay for a screening. Even if you choose the home test kit, insurance will pay for it. But if you receive a positive result, even if it’s a false positive, you will still have to have a colonoscopy - only this time it will be deemed a diagnostic test, and your insurance will not cover it.

The chance of receiving a false positive or false negative result with any home stool screening kit is much higher than with a colonoscopy. An incorrect result can potentially lead to more unnecessary tests or a missed colon cancer diagnosis.

For peace of mind, it’s best to have a colonoscopy. The procedure is easy and relatively painless, and gives you a result that you can trust.

