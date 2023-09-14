Tips for Downsizing Before Moving to Supportive Living

Making the transition to supportive living involves a lot of personal details. One of the steps that cannot be overlooked is the move itself—and before that, downsizing.

Deciding what to keep, what to purge, and what can safely and properly fit into a new supportive living space can be challenging. Here are some tips to help make the downsizing project go a bit more smoothly.

Examine the floor plan.



Careful planning is the key to an easy move. It’s a good idea to get the details of the floor plan for your new space, including photos and video. Having this information will make it easier to know what bigger objects—like furniture—will fit, and what other items will work best in the space. This can give you a head start on organizing and even decorating.

Save what’s important; detach from the rest.



Everyone has objects of personal, monetary, or sentimental value. The key to sorting through these items is to determine what is most important (even invaluable to you) and worth keeping. If there are other items that you feel are important but you cannot take with you, then leave them with a trusted friend or family member or place them in storage. The more items you can sort this way, the less you’ll have to worry about taking with you.

Bring in the pros.



Everyone knows moving is a hassle. But so is sorting and purging during the downsizing phase. There are professionals who can help; search online for professional moving and organizing services. An unbiased third party can offer the perspective you may need regarding what you should keep and what can be discarded, sold, or donated. This will help ease the stress of the move.

These are just a few ideas to make downsizing prior to the transition to a supportive living community much easier.

