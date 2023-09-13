Five Bucket List Travel Destinations

Need some inspiration for your travel bucket list? According to Travel + Leisure, these are some of the best once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations to consider:

1. Italy

There is no shortage of places to visit, including the eclectic city of Rome, the winding canals in Venice, Pompeii and the Amalfi coast, and the architecture, art, and museums in Florence, which is why Travel + Leisure insists the entire country deserves a spot on your bucket list.

2. African safari

If you’ve wanted to glimpse animals such as lions, elephants, and rhinos in their natural habitat, an African safari is the best way to do just that. South Africa, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Kenya are among the most popular safari destinations, with tour operators in each location who can make this dream a reality.

3. New York, New York

New York City is famously called “the city that never sleeps,” and with so much to do, you won’t have much time for rest. Some of the amazing attractions include the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, the Brooklyn Bridge, and Central Park, and don’t forget Broadway and the Fifth Avenue shopping district.

4. Paris, France

If you haven’t seen the world-famous Eiffel Tower, located in the Champ de Mars in Paris, don’t wait to get your passport renewed. Other top destinations in Paris, often dubbed the City of Light, include Mont-Saint-Michel, Chamonix, the Louvre, and the French Riviera.

5. Maldives

This nation of islands in the Indian Ocean is synonymous with relaxation, luxury, and romance, according to Travel + Leisure. But it’s also known for adventure, offering up scuba diving, snorkeling, dolphin watching, surfing, and more.

Ready to cross one of these destinations off your bucket list? Let the travel advisors at Oswego Travel help plan your next big adventure!