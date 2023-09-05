5 Steps to Raising Happy Children

When asked what they want for their children, parents emphatically reply, “Happiness.” Providing “happiness” becomes the measurement of successful parenting.

“We are considered successful parents if our children are consistently happy and don’t complain,” explained Dr. Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD. “As a result, parents report feeling stressed and anxious about their child’s physical, emotional, social, and academic well-being without knowing why. Challenging experiences often bring complaints, fatigue, and talk of quitting. It is a way of processing an experience, hoping for help and getting help.”

According to Dr. Plachetka, happiness is a by-product of repeatedly navigating tasks successfully. These opportunities are offered at home, at school, and on the playground. Happiness grows from conquering personal limitations and new experiences.

“As the first and primary educators, parents provide a constant backdrop of experiences and expectations, as well as reinforcement, rewards, and values,” added Dr. Plachetka. “Mastering the home builds a sense of belonging, confidence, and “happiness.” The process is repeated as our children grow and require new academic and social experiences to conquer: the neighborhood and classroom, other adult authority, and the sports arena.”

Intervening during the “complaint period” eliminates the chance of success. We can encourage, support, or require completion, but ending the challenge prematurely leads to discouragement.

Dr. Plachetka advises using this five-step approach as your child grows from infancy to adulthood:

Make sure that tasks and challenges are age-appropriate. When in doubt, consult a developmental specialist.

Evaluate complaints. What does your child really need: a snack, a break, or encouragement?

Let your child identify options to address the problem, including what might happen as a result of each choice.

Act on the choice.

Evaluate the outcome. Enjoy success, or problem-solve to determine what could have been done differently.

