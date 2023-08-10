Concerns About Supportive Living

Transitioning a loved one, or yourself, to a supportive living community is a major decision. It’s more than just moving to a different residence, which may bring about some concerns, but these issues are typically simply misunderstood.

Here are a few common concerns to address when it comes to switching to supportive living.

One of the biggest concerns is about independence. Many believe that independence is lost or limited when moving to a supportive living community, but that is simply not true. At a terrific supportive living facility like Heritage Woods of Batavia, residents receive as much or as little help as they need, without worrying about troublesome things like maintenance, cleaning, cooking and landscaping. By reducing the time spent on these tasks, residents are able to enjoy their hobbies, time with friends and family, and any activities they’ve enjoyed in the past. Supportive living doesn’t remove independence – it restores it.

Finances may be another concern. While supportive living isn’t free, there are ways to plan to make it as manageable as living in a single-family home. Long-term care insurance, VA benefits, and other assets can be utilized to address the expense. Working with a financial planner can help prepare for the costs, and many find that when compared to a single-family home or apartment with things like groceries, maintenance, utilities and caregiving factored in, supportive living actually costs less.

Another worry is the fear that loved ones will “forget” about the person who moved into supportive living. Just the opposite is true. By not having to worry about daily tasks and upkeep of their former home, residents at Heritage Woods of Batavia are able to spend more time with family and friends and doing the things they enjoy.

These are just a few ways to address common concerns about transitioning to a supportive living community.

