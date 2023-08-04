Lifelong Learners: the Importance of Education and CEU Opportunities

What comes to mind when you hear the word ‘education’? “For some people it means correction, and for others it means learning the basics,” explained Dr. Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD. “For others, it may mean curiosity. It can include memories of classroom experiences in elementary, middle, and high school. We may consider the freedom of expanded choice offered at the college level as true education.”

The truth is, we never stop learning. We develop new perspectives, learn new skills, and uncover new procedures. Often our work requires evidence of continuing education.

“Out of respect for all that learning offers, Safe Harbor Counseling is a CEU provider through the State of Illinois for Masters Level Therapists,” said Dr. Plachetka.

A CEU, or continuing education unit, is a measure used in continuing education programs to assist professionals in maintaining their license in their profession.

On Friday, September 15, 2023, Safe Harbor Counseling is sponsoring a CEU presentation on Ethics in Mental Health. “Mental health lawyer Jonathan Nye will be presenting from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Fireside Grill in Sugar Grove,” added Dr. Plachetka. “The cost is $125, however a $25 discount is available by registering before September 1, 2023. The presentation is interactive and informative.”

Register at safeharboril.com ; click “contact us” and indicate “consultation about CEUs”. A registration form will be emailed to you.

Future CEU opportunities are being planned, as well as the presentation “Safe and Sane Parenting Strategies.” Information will be posted at www.safeharboril.com .

For therapists who have taken TEB (Transforming the Experience-based Brain) training in the past and would like to refresh their skills and earn APA and Illinois Social Work CEUs,

Module 3 is being held in Naperville on September 28 - October 1, 2023. Information can be found at austinattach.com or by contacting Dr. Beth Plachetka at 630-466-8657.

Personally and professionally, we are called to be lifelong learners.

Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD

Safe Harbor Counseling

76 S. Main Street, Suite A

Sugar Grove, IL 60554

Phone: 630-466-8657

safeharboril.com

Safe Harbor Counseling logo