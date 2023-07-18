Five Tips for Exploring Europe

Has a trip to Europe been added to your travel bucket list? With dozens of countries to choose from, all which offer their own amazing sights and experiences, the opportunities for adventure abound. Here are some tips to keep in mind when planning your European trip:

1. Plan in advance

A good rule of thumb, according to travel experts, is to begin planning for your trip at least six months in advance. This will give you more options when it comes to flights and accommodations, especially if you are headed to a popular destination. Planning in advance can also help you score better deals on airfare.

2. Consider train travel

Besides being picturesque, train travel in Europe is often the most efficient way to get around, according to Fodor’s Travel, due to the vastness of the continent’s rail network. Another perk: train travel is also easier, as it eliminates the time that would be spent getting to and from an airport, as well as going through airport security.

3. Don’t try to do too much

Cramming too much into your daily itinerary could leave you feeling stretched too thin. Instead, consider allowing yourself the time to explore each area at a more leisurely pace. Slowing the pace can also help you shake off jet lag.

4. Visit off-season

Want to avoid the crowds, especially at popular tourist attractions? Consider traveling during the off-season, which generally runs from November to March, rather than during Europe’s busier months of June to August. When demand drops in the off-season, prices for airfare, accommodations, and tourist attractions may also drop, making the trip more affordable.

5. Enlist the help of an experienced travel agent

Oswego Travel can help you plan a once-in-a-lifetime European trip, or even just a week-long jaunt. For more information, please contact: