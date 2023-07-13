5 Steps to Responsible Freedom for Mental Health

Responsible freedom is the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants, without restraint, to the extent that one can be accountable for the outcome of the action or decision.

“Responsible freedom leads to self-actualization through trial and error, investigation, experiment, and research,” explained Dr. Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD. “This must occur within the limits of the individual’s decision-making ability based on age, education, experience, and level of independence.”

Mental health is compromised by symptoms of anxiety and depression when a person’s ability to predict and accept an outcome is disregarded. Making decisions beyond our ability to predict and accept an outcome can lead to anxiety and/or depression.

“Anxiety can be described as ‘never taking action’,” added Dr. Plachetka. “Behaviors develop that postpone action, while the individual tries to predict and control the outcome by gathering ever more information. Depression, on the other hand, can be described as ‘always regretting an action’. Acting too quickly without enough information leads to living with an unpredicted and possibly undesired outcome.”

Developing the attitude and actions of responsible freedom leads away from anxiety and depression and toward good mental health. Consider the following:

Decision-making should be based on age and ability. The more potentially impactful the outcome, the more mature and educated the person needs to be.

New and intricate decisions that can impact on multiple levels require input from experts with various perspectives. At least one person should be a skeptic

List as many potential outcomes as can possibly be imagined. Discuss living with each and all of them.

Wait before action. The bigger the decision, the longer the wait period.

Take action ONLY when all steps have been taken. Keep in mind that not taking action is also an action.

Taking action - or not taking action - after following the five steps is the responsible way to enjoy our freedom and maintain our mental health.

