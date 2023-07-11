Making a Smooth Transition to Supportive Living

Preparing for your golden years is an important consideration. You may want to spend more time relaxing and doing what you enjoy instead of worrying about housework, yard work, and other tasks around the house.

In such a case, a supportive living community may be the right choice.

Supportive living is a way for seniors to maintain their independence but without the need for specialized nursing care. The bulk of the additional benefits include yard maintenance, housekeeping, security, fitness programs, and other services. For some, the transition from a single-family home to supportive living can be a challenge, but the process will go much more smoothly with the right preparation.

One of the main factors to plan for is the cost.

Have a budget in place, or work with a financial planner or advisor to understand the financial side of things. Some facilities are private-pay, and some accept Medicaid for those who qualify.

Another key consideration is the location and the amenities offered.

Are you happy in your current town, or would you want to move elsewhere? Once your location is decided, look into the features and amenities that might be attractive and helpful. Common amenities include maintenance, dining, landscaping, fitness, transportation, and social activities.

Last but not least, research individual facilities.

Look into the reputation of the communities you’re learning about. Read testimonials from residents and families who have experience with that specific location. Ask questions. Take a tour of each facility. Once you satisfy your curiosities, make sure that the community is within your budget and makes sense financially. Above all, trust your feelings. Being proactive in this way will help make for a smooth transition.

